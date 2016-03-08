Juventus could pounce on Real Madrid playmaker next summer

17 November at 09:15
German giants Bayern Munich will reportedly not take up the option of signing James Rodriguez permanently next summer, allowing Juventus the opportunity to pounce on him.

Rodriguez has rediscovered his spark at Bavaria during his ongoing two-year long loan spell at the club. While he is currently injured, he has become an important part of Bayern's side.

Corriere dello Sport's front page today suggests that Juventus could pounce of James, as Bayern look to stay away from the option of signing the Colombian on a permanent basis.

