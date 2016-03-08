Juventus could sell Dybala to finance move for starlet who dreams of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo
13 April at 09:15Joao Felix is one of the most talented young players dominating headlines at the moment; the Benfica forward scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League on Thursday for the Portuguese side against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. Juventus have been one of the clubs circling around the young striker; joined by the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, however, Juventus could look to sell Argentine Paulo Dybala to finance the move for Joao Felix. The 19-year-old will not come cheap and Benfica could demand a figure in the region of €100m for who is clearly a true young talent.
In an interview earlier this year, Joao Felix expressed how it was his dream to play alongside compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo; adding fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding a potential move to Juventus. Joao Felix could form the base of Juventus' future attack - learning off Cristiano Ronaldo before taking centre stage himself down the line.
