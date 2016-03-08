Juventus could send Dybala or Rabiot to Manchester United for Pogba: the details
14 January at 15:00Juventus want Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and the Frenchman wants to return to Turin. The Bianconeri could include one of two stars in a possible deal, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri could decide to include either 24-year-old French midfielder Adrien Rabiot or 26-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala for Pogba. Manchester United need both exciting attacking outlets and creative midfield options, with both of the players able to strengthen the Red Devil’s line-up.
Rabiot, who joined the Turin based club on a free transfer last summer, has struggled for consistent playing time so far this season under coach Maurizio Sarri, only making 14 appearances across all competitions for a total of 891 minutes.
Dybala, on the other hand, has had an incredibly strong first half of the season with the Bianconeri, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments