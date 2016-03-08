Juventus could steal Empoli starlet away from Fiorentina; the details
25 May at 21:45It is not only a relegation fight that Fiorentina need be concerned with at the moment but, as has been reported by FirenzeViola.it, the club are in danger of missing out on a young player whom it already appeared as though they had reached an agreement with.
In January, it was reported that Fiorentina had reserved a move for Empoli midfielder Hamed Traore, pending to signing his contract and the finalities. However, new cheeks are having to be carried out which put the move in danger of having to be cancelled. Fiorentina managed to beat the likes of Juventus and Napoli to an agreement with the starlet but now could miss out.
This will open the door for Juventus again, who are looking at a move once again for Traore as they attempt to build a young squad to help carry the team into the future.
