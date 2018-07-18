Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in the cover of FIFA 19 wearing his new Juventus shirt. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, in fact, had been chosen as the testimonial of the popular video-game before he completed his move to the Allianz Stadium.​Ronaldo has shown the trailer of FIFA 19 on his official Instagram. The video also shows the ‘electronic’ versions of Dybala, Emre Can, Douglas Costa and Chiellini.