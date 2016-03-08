Juventus, Cuadrado: 'Here is what Sarri asks of us'

Juventus lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid today in the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. Goals from Thomas Lemar and Joao Felix ensured the Bianconeri would be put to bed, with only Sami Khedira getting one back for the Italian Champions. Juan Cuadrado featured for the Turin side, despite having a summer that looked as if he was outside of new manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans.



He spoke to Sportitalia after the game, here are his words: "I'm happy with what we've done, we're doing a lot of work and we're improving every day. The passion of the people of Juventus is always important to us, I am proud of this. All coaches have different styles of play, even Sarri has a different style of play than Allegri. We need to play the ball more quickly.”



Apollo Heyes