Juventus, Cuadrado: 'Here is what Sarri asks of us'

10 August at 21:15
Juventus lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid today in the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. Goals from Thomas Lemar and Joao Felix ensured the Bianconeri would be put to bed, with only Sami Khedira getting one back for the Italian Champions. Juan Cuadrado featured for the Turin side, despite having a summer that looked as if he was outside of new manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

He spoke to Sportitalia after the game, here are his words: "I'm happy with what we've done, we're doing a lot of work and we're improving every day. The passion of the people of Juventus is always important to us, I am proud of this. All coaches have different styles of play, even Sarri has a different style of play than Allegri. We need to play the ball more quickly.”
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.