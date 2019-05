For Cuadrado, it would be a return to his former club as he wore the purple shirt between 2012-2015, when La Viola's current manager Vincenzo Montella had his first spell at the club. Despite this, this option seems difficult.

According to the Corriere Della Sera, Juventus are looking to include Juan Cuadrado in the deal that could see Federico Chiesa join the Bianconeri from Fiorentina.