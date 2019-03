According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, the date for Juventus forward Juan Cuadrado's return to fitness has been revealed: with mid-april estimated by the Italian newspaper as when the Bianconeri fans can see their tricky Colombian winger back in action.Cuadrado has been out since an injury suffered in the UEFA Champions League group stage against Swiss side BSC Young Boys. Cuadrado underwent surgery at the end of December and has made steady progress in his recovery since.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.