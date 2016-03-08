Juventus currently losing 6% stock value after Ronaldo rape allegations
05 October at 14:00Allegations have been unearthed against Cristiano Ronaldo from 34-year-old former teacher Kathryn Mayorga, who claims she was sexually assaulted by the Juventus forward at a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009. The claims suggest that Mayorga has suffered significant mental damage since the event and the reports are creating unrest, with Nike and EA already expressing their worry.
The allegations are taking their toll on Juventus as a club too, with the club having lost 6% on the Milan Stock Exchange on Friday morning, after months of the stock rising since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin from Real Madrid in July.
Ronaldo himself has denied that there is any truth to the allegations, whilst Juventus also released a somewhat cagey statement in defence of the 33-year-old. Las Vegas Police have re-opened their investigation and the whole world eagerly awaits the findings; yet for now the allegations are nothing more than just that, speculation without proof.
