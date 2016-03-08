Juventus, Curva Sud vs Leonardo Bonucci
25 August at 20:00After the Curva Sud booed Leonardo Bonucci ahead of Juventus-Lazio, while the rest of the stadium clapped, the South Curve are at it again – this time, with chants aimed at the centre-back; who returned to Juventus just a year after leaving the club in favour of a move to AC Milan.
Some of the chants heard in the Curva Sud translate to: “we don’t want merchants”, “Bonucci piece of shit” and “wash your mouth”.
There are tensions in the air for a player that some of the Juve fans deem to be a snake and a traitor; after abandoning the Old Lady just a year ago – when he was looking to be at the peak of his game.
