Juventus, de Ligt first choice, but Dias and Savic also interest the Bianconeri

Juventus are continuing to show an interest in Matthijs de Ligt. After being drawn against his side Ajax in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Bianconeri will have scouts watching the Ajax defender at work on Sunday in Amsterdam, when the Netherlands will take on Germany in an international friendly.



De Ligt’s agent is Mino Raiola, the same as Moise Kean, who is said to be interested in a loan move to Ajax. De Ligt is a wanted man following his impressive displays for Ajax and Holland at such a young age. He has been attracting interest from a host of Europe’s elite clubs, with Barcelona, ​​PSG and Manchester City rivalling Juventus for his signature.



According to Tuttosport, de Ligt is Juventus first choice to revitalise their defence, but they are already planning other options should he choose another of his suitors over Juventus. The paper claims that Juve have also been watching Ruben Dias of Benfica and Savic of Atletico Madrid as potential replacements for their first choice.