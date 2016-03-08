Juventus, De Ligt may be benched against Lazio in Supercoppa Italiana for tactical reasons
20 December at 16:20There is a chance that Turkish defender Merih Demiral will start over former Ajax starlet Matthijs De Ligt for Juventus in their Supercoppa Italiana final against Lazio on Sunday, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has been more convinced by the 21-year-old Turkish defender in recent weeks, starting him over the 20-year-old Dutch defender in the last three games. Whilst De Ligt has made 17 appearances so far this season compared to Demiral’s four, the Dutchman has looked a little shakier and less comfortable on the pitch, whereas the Turkish defender has looked professional and calm despite his lack of consistent playing time.
Both players are contracted to the Bianconeri until 2024 and due to their young ages may both become the starting defenders for the Turin based club for many years to come. The Bianconeri are looking to win their 9th Supercoppa Italiana trophy on Sunday.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments