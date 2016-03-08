Juventus, de Ligt negotiations complicated for Barcelona

The Catalan club nearly had the basics of an agreement nailed down, but the spectacular performances of the defender in the Champions have only complicated the situation.

In other words, the price tag has risen and Ajax are in no rush to offload the player, taking their time to get the right offer. Given how many clubs are interested in the player, this strategy may be wise.

For Juventus, this may be a way in. Equally, it would be difficult for them to outbid Barcelona in a potential bidding war, making the deal complicated for the Bianconeri as well.