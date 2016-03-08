Juventus, De Sciglio injured in win over Napoli

Mattia De Sciglio left the pitch last night after just 15 minutes in Juventus’ 4-3 victory against Napoli. The 26-year-old Italian defender was replaced by new signing Danilo from Manchester City, who scored after just 29 seconds into his Serie a debut. The former Milan right-back suffered a muscle problem in his left thigh, the extent of which has yet to be determined. De Sciglio could still respond to the call from the national team, but then undergo medical checks to assess his condition and potentially return to Turin if needed.This injury could prove problematic for Juventus if serious, as the club are also without the injured captain Giorgio Chiellini, whose ACL tear have forced the Bianconeri to return to the transfer market to attempt to sign a new defender before the closure tomorrow. The experiment of Juan Cuadrado as a right-back could soon reappear if the injury is more serious than expected.Apollo Heyes