Juventus dealt blow as Barcelona star signs new deal
11 March at 15:15Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has signed a new deal at the Nou Camp, dealing a blow to the hopes of Juventus.
The Spaniard was linked with a move to Juve over the last few months as he was stalling over talks about a new deal at the Nou Camp. He was also linked with a move to Manchester United.
Barcelona though, have now confirmed that Alba has signed a new deal, which will take him through to the summer of 2024.
On signing the new deal, Alba said: "I am very grateful to the Club, it is a very emotional and very special moment."
Alba has been an important part of the Catalan side ever since he arrived at the club from Valencia in the summer of 2012 for a fee of 11.2 million euros. He has made 26 appearances this season in the La Liga, scoring once and assisting seven times.
