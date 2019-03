Juventus dealt blow as Barcelona star signs new deal

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has signed a new deal at the Nou Camp, dealing a blow to the hopes of Juventus.The Spaniard was linked with a move to Juve over the last few months as he was stalling over talks about a new deal at the Nou Camp. He was also linked with a move to Manchester United. now confirmed have Barcelona though, that Alba has signed a new deal, which will take him through to the summer of 2024.On signing the new deal, Alba said: "I am very grateful to the Club, it is a very emotional and very special moment."Alba has been an important part of the Catalan side ever since he arrived at the club from Valencia in the summer of 2012 for a fee of 11.2 million euros. He has made 26 appearances this season in the La Liga, scoring once and assisting seven times.