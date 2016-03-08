Juventus dealt blow as Bayern is set to buy out James Rodriguez next summer

James Rodriguez is one of Juventus' goals for next season. The Colombian still has a somewhat unclear future. Earlier this season there were problems between the midfielder and Bayern coach Kovac and sporting director Salihamidzic which convinced the Bavarian management not to redeem the player for 42 million euros.



However, over the months, the performances and relationship with James improved. According to Tuttosport, Bayern will buy out the player at the end of the season, making Juve's position more difficult. Contacts with Jorge Mendes go on and if James returns to Real Madrid, there would be a possibility. But at the moment, that possibility is very slim.