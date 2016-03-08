Juventus dealt blow as Guardiola confirms intent to see out contract at City
12 June at 15:15Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has spoken at the Costa Brava Legends Trophy at the PGA Catalunya, where he discussed several topics, including slamming the door shut on a potential move to Juventus by signalling his intent to see out his contract with the Premier League side.
"Champions League? There are very good teams and winning it is difficult. I do not want to be an advantageist but winning the League, of all the titles that there are, is the most important. As you win many matches, on Monday and Tuesday they treat you well. It's more fun because it lasts longer. Winning the league marks an extraordinary season.
"Sabbatical or Juventus? I do not take sabbaticals. The news comes out and it is repeated and is not contrasted. I have two years of contract and, if they do not kick me out, I will continue.
"Real Madrid-Hazard? Real Madrid has signed a very good player (...) We are not the only ones who spend money.
"Valverde? He receives criticism because he has not won the Champions League. Now it seems that if you do not win all the titles you're doing your job badly, but if we compare it with twenty years ago it is different. Barça faces great teams in the league, Real Madrid, Atlético, Sevilla, Valencia and Celta. Winning the league is incredible."
