Juventus dealt blow as Lazio hold contract talks with Inzaghi

27 May at 11:55
Serie A giants Juventus have been dealt a blow in the chase of Simone Inzaghi, who has not entered new contract talks with Lazio.

With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juventus at the end of the season, Juve are already looking at multiple options to bring in a new manager. Maurizio Sarri has been linked, so have both Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola. Simone Inzaghi is also an option.

Il Messagero state that in the last few hours, Igli Tare has held talks with Inzaghi about a new contract and there is increasing optimism that he will sign a new deal at the club.

They say interest from Juventus had died down, despite Andrea Agnelli having held secret talks with the Italian last week. But Juve seem to have shifted their attention already.

Another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow and an agreement is inching closer. AC Milan though, remain interested.

