Juventus dealt blow as Real Madrid 'one step away' from signing Lyon star
29 May at 15:55Serie A giants Juventus have been dealt blow in the chase for Ferland Mendy, as Real Madrid are reportedly just a step away from signing the French left-back.
Mendy has been one of Lyon's most impressive players over the last two years and attracted attention from many clubs across Europe under Bruno Genesio. He appeared in 30 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring twice and assisting once.
AS in Spain state that Real Madrid are very close to signing Mendy and are one-step away from pipping Juventus for the left-back.
He has been informed of his role at the club by Zinedine Zidane, who has been in constant contact with him and has played a massive role in convincing him to join the club.
The good relations between Florentino Perez and Jean Michel Aulas can help Real seal the deal quicker, the report says. And Mendy has always given his approval to the transfer.
