Juventus dealt blow as target 'would do anything for Zidane' at Real Madrid
10 May at 20:45Juventus have been on the trail of Brazilian left-back Marcelo since last summer, when speculation grew as a result of Cristiano Ronaldo's €110m move to Juve from Real Madrid; suggesting that Marcelo would join his friend and teammate in a move to Turin.
After Zinedine Zidane's departure from Real Madrid last summer, it looked likely that Marcelo could be heading for the door. However, with Zidane's return after the abysmal performances of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, it now looks like Marcelo could stay. In an interview with Sportingbet.tv, Marcelo said that "I am happy with the return of Zidane. Not only for me, but for Madrid, for the leaders. Everyone loved Zizou. I said it millions of times I would do anything for him. I am very happy with him."
