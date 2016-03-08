Juventus dealt blow as Zidane offers fresh start for Marcelo
12 March at 19:30Real Madrid have re-signed French former player Zinedine Zidane as their head coach. Zidane left the club during the summer after disagreements with club president Florentino Perez. However, after a dismal spell with Santiago Solari, which saw the club slip to third place in La Liga and knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax and the Copa del Rey by Barcelona.
Juventus were hopeful over the signing of Real Madrid full-back Marcelo, who has played fewer minutes in recent weeks since the emergence of young star Sergio Reguilon. However, Zidane's arrival at Madrid could see Marcelo pick up more minutes and evaluate the possibility of extending his contract with Los Blancos. His current deal with the Spanish giants expires in 2022 but increased terms could tempt the Brazilian away from a move to Juventus.
Juventus will have, therefore, been dealt a double-blow; with not only a potential future head coach slipping away but a top priority target too.
