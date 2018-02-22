Juventus dealt blow in chase for Arsenal star
12 May at 12:55Serie A giants Juventus have been dealt a blow in their hopes of signing Arsenal star right-back Hector Bellerin.
The 23-year-old Bellerin joined Arsenal in the summer of 2011 from childhood club Barcelona and has come leaps and bounds since then to become one of the Premier League's best right-backs right now. The Spaniard has been a regular for the Gunners for this season, becoming a vital cog in the wheel for the club, appearing 34 times in the Premier League, scoring once and assisting twice.
Reports from Sky Sports UK say that Bellerin has no plans of leaving the Emirates this summer, with Arsene Wenger stepping down from the post of the manager after 22 years in charge.
This comes as a blow to Serie A side Juventus, who have long seen Bellerin as a long-term replacement for the aging Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Bellerin's current deal at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2023.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
