Chelsea are in pole position to sign Russia star Aleksandr Golovin, Tuttosport reports.

The Italian paper claims Juventus have been trying to sign the talented Russian midfielder by offering € 22 million to CSKA Moscow.



The Russian club, however, want more money after Golovin’s brilliant World Cup campaign and the Turin-based paper claims Chelsea are in pole position to sign the talented midfielder.

Monaco are also in race to sign the 22-year-old and talks with the French club have already begun.



A few days ago, however, the president of CSKA spoke about Golovin and claimed that Chelsea have yet not made any offer yet.



"We have not received any polls from Chelsea but we have been contacted by the vice president of Monaco," Yevgneiy Giner, the president of CSKA Moscow told the French press.

Despite Giner’s words, however, Tuttosport understands Golovin is likely to join Chelsea in the current transfer window.



