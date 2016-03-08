Juventus dealt transfer blow as Napoli man closes in on renewal

In addition to the duels on the pitch, the two clubs are also involved on the transfer market. As stated by Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Partenopei's Allan is one of the midfielders that Maurizio Sarri appreciates the most.





The new contract would lock him down until 2024, thus making the chances of seeing him in a Juventus shirt soon minimal.



This evening, Juventus will take on Napoli away from home, looking to further extend their lead at the top of the standings as Inter only managed a draw against Cagliari earlier today. Certainly, it's a big chance for the Bianconeri, although Lazio shouldn't be underestimated either.