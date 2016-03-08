Juventus dealt transfer blow as Roma prepare to hand starlet new deal

04 February at 15:00
Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the brightest stars of Serie A this season; rapidly rising to prominence amongst an inconsistent and somewhat dire AS Roma side. Zaniolo once again shone against AC Milan last night, when the Giallorossi were held to a 1-1 draw by a plucky Rossoneri. 

Last week, a leaflet, reportedly containing notes from Juventus' sporting director Paratici, showed that the Bianconeri were looking at Zaniolo as a potential signing. However, now it appears as though Roma are prepared to hand the former Inter Milan player a new deal; Monchi working on getting the deal over the line.

Zaniolo's improved terms at Roma will see him earn just over €1.2m a season, with bonuses to be added; a vast improvement over the €700,000 a year currently earned by the youngster in the Italian capital. Zaniolo's family are all that is left before the deal is confirmed and Roma are now waiting on them to give the go ahead for the young Italian's new contract.

