Juventus, decision made on future of Demiral amidst offers from Premier League clubs
18 December at 17:20Juventus are set to keep a hold of Turkish defender Merih Demiral, amidst interest from multiple Premier League clubs as well as AC Milan, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri aren’t willing to give up on the 21-year-old defender just yet, despite his limited playing time so far this season. Whilst Demiral has only made three appearances across all competitions from the Bianconeri so far this season, due to the regular usage of Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs De Ligt.
The player was wanted by both Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur, the report highlights, with both clubs ready to offer millions for his signature. Also interested were fellow Italian side Milan, however Juventus have refused all offers and are keen to retain the player, who has impressed dramatically in his three appearances this season for the Turin based club.
This decision now suggests that Juventus are ready to sell Italian defender Daniele Rugani, the report highlights, as the player is now the fifth choice behind De Ligt, Bonucci, Demiral and eventually Giorgio Chiellini.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments