Juventus, decision on whether to start Rugani or Demiral in January made
30 October at 13:15Juventus are debating whether to start 21-year-old Turkish defender Merih Demiral or 25-year-old Italian Daniele Rugani regularly after January, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The reason for this is because the club are looking to rotate the defence and allow former Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt time to adapt to Italian football and coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactics. Therefore, the report suggests that former Sassuolo defender Demiral will take the pole position, both due to his impressive performances so far with the Bianconeri as well as AC Milan’s interest in the 21-year-old defender.
Furthermore, the report adds, Rugani is content with spending more time on the bench in order to allow for a greater deal of squad rotation, with limited play time not affecting the mentality of the 25-year-old Italian. Demiral is contracted to Juventus until 2024.
Apollo Heyes
