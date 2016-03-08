Juventus defender close to a contract renewal

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, is on the verge of renewing his contract with Juventus according to Corriere dello Sport.



The former Empoli player was the priority of Maurizio Sarri for the defense at Chelsea in this transfer window as the two have shared two seasons together when Sarri was in charge of the club in Florence.



Now after the transfer of Mattia Caldara to AC Milan, it is reported that Juventus are offering Rugani a deal of 3 million per season to convince him to renew his contract with the Bianconeri.



Rugani moved from Empoli to Juventus back in 2015, yet he failed to convince Massimiliano Allegri enough to book a starting spot for the Old Lady.

However, with Chiellini and Barzagli aging, Bonucci and Benatia already above 30, Ruagni should have a crucial role for the Scudetto winners in the very near future.



Juventus will play their first Serie A game against Chievo on Saturday August 18.

