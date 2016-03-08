Juventus defender excited to see Ronaldo train
14 July at 14:25Juventus defender Mattia Caldara has revealed his excitement about watching new bianconeri superstar Cristiano Ronaldo train.
In an interview that Caldara gave to TuttoJuve, he said: "Here at Juve we talk little and work hard, so I know that I have to work hard and I really can not wait to do it. I am happy that Cristiano is a team-mate, I am very excited and curious to see how he trains and how he takes care of the off-field aspects, because I believe that to reach certain levels and stay at the top for so many years he has an incredible mentality."
