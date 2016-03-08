Juventus defender lifts lid on Chelsea speculations
24 January at 15:00Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is a protegee of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri who has just welcomed another of his favourite players: Gonzalo Higuain.
Speaking after the goal scored against Chievo, Rugani revealed that Sarri has not called him of late: “I didn’t receive any call from Sarri”, Rugani said.
“I am studying English but that’s not linked with work. I think it’s something important for my personal growth and for general culture”.
“Of course I want to play, everybody wants to play more games but it’s also important the position in the group and I know my value”.
Rugani’s agent Davide Torchia did also give an update on the future of his client whose contract expires in 2021: “He’s always worked hard, Juve want to keep him and there were no approaches in January”, Torchia told Radio Sportiva.
Rugani, 24, has only played seven games in all competitions so far this season (541 minutes) scoring his first goal last Monday against Chievo.
