Juventus defender linked to Manchester United

According to Tuttosport, Manchester United have again registered an interest in Juventus’ Joao Cancelo. Man Utd were one of a number of teams linked to the Portuguese right back in the summer, before he eventually joined the Italian champions.Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, has established himself this season as one of the best full backs in the world. He has impressed in his 14 starts this season for Juventus in Serie A, despite missing a month due to an injury he picked up in December.He was strongly linked to the Premier League in the summer. As well as interest from Man Utd, his ties with agent Jorge Mendes, also saw him linked to Wolves. Manchester United are known to be on the lookout for full backs, with Valencia and Young starting to look their age, and Cancelo would be seen as an ideal candidate to help rejuvenate their defence under Solskjaer.

