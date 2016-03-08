Juventus defender set to sign new deal
22 March at 18:15Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is reportedly set to sign a new deal at the club, months after having been linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2018.
Rugani joined Juventus on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2012, but the move was later made permanent by the bianconeri. While Rugani is yet to completely break into the first team, he is still considered a vital part of the club's future.
Sportmediaset state that Rugani is set to commit to a new Juve deal, as the club look to now take him to the next level on the international stage.
The new deal will see the Italian earn 3 million euros plus bonuses, which is more than the 1.7 million euros he currently earns.
Rugani was close to leaving Juve last summer for Chelsea, but Leonardo Bonucci's move back to the Old Lady helped them keep the defender. As Mattia Caldara departed for the rossoneri and Juve only wanted to sell one of Caldara and Rugani.
