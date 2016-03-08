Juventus, Del Piero: 'Dybala? The same problem could arise with others...'
19 September at 09:45Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com yesterday about the Paulo Dybala situation at the Bianconeri and gave some advice to coach Maurizio Sarri.
"I saw him serene, even a few weeks ago when we met in Los Angeles. He knows that at the moment is the Deputy Higuain, the fact is that he will have to have patience, wait, stay committed. Things not easy especially for someone used to playing like him. We'll have to ask Sarri if he'll want to change his training from time to time. The same problem could arise with other players.”
Despite links with clubs abroad earlier this summer, the 25-year-old Argentinian forward decided to remain at the Bianconeri. However, in Juventus’ opening four games this season, Dybala has only featured for 24 minutes overall, incredibly low minutes for a player who has scored 78 goals in 183 appearances for the club.
Apollo Heyes
