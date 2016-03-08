Juventus, Del Piero jokes: "Perhaps there is a clause for CR7 to take free-kicks'

Former Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has spoken in the studio of Sky Sport after Juve's 3-0 win over minnows Frosinone last night. Goals from Leonardo Bonucci, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed another three points for the Bianconeri.Speaking on the decision to let Cristiano Ronaldo take Juventus' free-kicks, Del Piero said: "Cristiano Ronaldo always takes the free-kicks, maybe there is a clause or something written in the contract, I do not know (smiles). They have Pjanic and Dybala, they should rotate every now and then."

