Juventus: Del Piero reveals secret behind Dybala struggles

Alessandro Del Piero spoke on Sky Sport about the struggles of Paul Dybala this season: "He is a player who is able to link attack and midfield", the former no.10 said. "However, Juve play with three attacking players. Bernardeschi and Mandzukic don't attack the space, they are players who also help the build-up"."Dybala has little alternatives. He is good in passing but right now he is not playing the key games. In my opinion, he didn't play badly in Madrid. He was fouled many times but the result was not good, it wasn't a good day for Juve and Atletico Madrid dominated. In the return clash, he didn't start. That's a pity because he has quality and everybody knows that, also at Juventus".