Juventus defender Merih Demiral may leave the club in January due to a lack of playing time, a report from Calciomercato.com has revealed today.



The report details how the 21-year-old Turkish centre back, who joined the Turin based club from Sassuolo last summer for around €18 million, is unhappy with his lack of playing time, even lower than he expected upon joining the club. He has only made one appearance for Juventus so far this season, playing the full 90 minutes against Hellas Verona at the end of September.



Although he is highly regarded by Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, he is not untouchable, and the right offer may allow him to leave already. Juventus want at least €40 million for the Turkish defender, which is likely to scare away the interested AC Milan. However, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid could manage to meet this price, meaning that Demiral will meet with the club in December to discuss the situation.

Apollo Heyes