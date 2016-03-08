Juventus, Demiral pays tribute to Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi

Juventus defender Merih Demiral posted a tribute to Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi on Twitter today, following the announcement that the 76-year-old Italian businessman had died.The player, who moved from Sassuolo to Juventus earlier this summer, thanked his former president for bringing him to Italy and helping him with his career.Demiral retweeted the photo posted by Sassuolo’s Twitter of Squinzi and added: “Thank you for everything, President, RIP.”Squinzi oversaw the club’s rise to the Italian topflight after years bouncing around the lower leagues of Italy.Apollo Heyes