Juventus, Deschamps rules himself out of job ‘My future is with France’

Didier Deschamps has today come out and ruled himself of the Juventus job. The former Juve coach had been one of the names loosely linked with the position following the news that Allegri would depart at the end of the season.

The former Juventus player and coach was speaking in a press conference to announce the French squad for the upcoming friendly matches and said “The situation is simple. All my energy and my concentration are focused on the qualification phase of France at the European Championship, and I hope also afterwards to participate in the competition. For me it is all very clear. Even if it's always nice to talk about me for the benches of big clubs like Juventus and to be indicated as one of Allegri's possible successors, today my future is tied to the French national team. And there is no door to open to other possibilities."