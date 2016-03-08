Juventus director Paratici hints at Pogba return: 'You never know...'

Speaking an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici revealed an insight into his workings; including discussing the transfers he would not have made and hinting at a possible return of Paul Pogba to Turin."A transfer that I would not have done? Affectively Llorente and Matri. Matri is a polite and sweet boy. He's the kind of player who, when you have to sell him, no one wants to tell him. Technically, as a player, I think Vidal, great talent."With Pogba you put it into account: one year you resist, two resist, then later. one of us, he had started with us from the first year, we had won a lot with him.When Pogba will return? In football you never know, but it is very difficult."

