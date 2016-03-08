Juventus director Paratici on potential Pogba return
07 November at 21:45Juventus are currently locking horns with Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Two weeks ago, the tie finished 1-0 to the Bianconeri at Old Trafford but now Jose Mourinho’s side are seeking revenge. Speaking to Sky Sport before the game, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici gave his thoughts ahead of the game and on the rumours of a possible Paul Pogba return.
“Pogba? We already said goodbye to Manchester, he's a guy we love very well, he's a great player, but he's from United, so it's useless to talk about it. tonight at the moment, qualify for the next round is the first goal of the season, but I would not do too many calculations, games of this kind should be played to the maximum. We think about one race at a time. We have only Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa and Kean out, but it is It's clear that other players coming from the world come to a point in the season they have to catch in. They're normal people too”
