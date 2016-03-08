Juventus director Paratici uses meeting with Spurs leadership to discuss potential signing
26 May at 08:45Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been using London as a base recently as the club make a number of assaults for a range of different roles at the club. Firstly, the backroom, and the Bianconeri have a massive Massimiliano Allegri sized void to fill on the bench. Paratici has been in discussions with Tottenham Hotspur about the logistics of signing head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
However, this is not the only reason for the communication between Paratici and Spurs; the Bianconeri fond of Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld. Alderweireld has been linked away from Tottenham since last summer, when Manchester United appeared interested in signing the Belgian. Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in signing Alderweireld, yet Juventus could have the advantage over Spurs' North London rivals.
