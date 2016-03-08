Juventus do not give up chase of Paul Pogba
07 March at 20:55According to various reports from the English press today, Juventus are still very much interested in signing Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba, who used to play for Juventus before signing for United in a mega-money deal, has been linked with a return to Turin for some time now; with the Bianconeri management reportedly interested in bringing the talismanic Frenchman back to the club.
However, some reports indicate that a Paul Pogba return will only be the case if Antonio Conte takes over as Juventus head coach. Otherwise, it seems that Allegri is not all that bothered about whether or not the club sign Pogba and, therefore, a deal may not materialise.
Pogba almost left Manchester United last summer; when tensions were at an all-time high between the Frenchman and then-United manager Jose Mourinho. However, since Mourinho's dismissal, Pogba has returned to form and has become a star once again under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments