Juventus do not give up on unhappy Barcelona star
14 November at 18:00Juventus continue to inspect the market for opportunities and, as Tuttosport report, are not giving up on Jordi Alba, whose Barcelona's contract expires in 2020. Alba has recently fallen out with Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique and therefore could be leaving the Catalan giants soon.
The club of Turin is focused on reinforcing their roster of fullbacks: Leonardo Spinazzola, left-back, still has to give positive answers after an injury that kept him off of the pitch for six months. Moreover, he never played in a back four defence with his former club Atalanta, but always with a 3-5-2 line up.
Alex Sandro has also been a target of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months, who may choose to launch another assault on the Brazilian – with Juventus currently unwilling to match Alex Sandro’s wage demands for a new deal. Therefore, the Brazilian’s future hangs in the balance
