Juventus, Dortmund have made an offer for both Emre Can and Mandzukic
29 November at 15:00German side Borussia Dortmund have made an offer to sign both unhappy Juventus outcasts Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bundesliga club have offered €30 million to the Bianconeri for both players in a combined deal. Dortmund are hoping that the Turin based club will accept the deal because they won’t be making a financial loss on it, and both players are currently causing headaches for the Bianconeri. Furthermore, Juventus have had difficulties in selling both players, with the interest from Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich in Can not amounting to anything, and Mandzukic’s negotiations with Manchester United hitting a brick wall.
There are a couple of obstacles however, the report highlights. First, Can may be convinced to remain with Juventus if he is included on the registered players list for the round of 16 of the Champions League, considering his exclusion from the group stages has caused him the most bother. Also, Dortmund’s offer is a little low for both players because they are hoping to offer them higher salaries instead, around €6 million net plus bonuses per season.
Apollo Heyes
