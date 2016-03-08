Juventus: double arrival from Ajax

Double purchase from the Netherlands, double arrival from Amsterdam. Juventus are involved get to two young stars of Ajax. We are talking about Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, the talents of the future, those that the Juventus management has put in their sights, observing them in view of the next market.



This morning, the second one let himself go to an opening towards the market, arrived in a curious way: "In case I and De Ligt decide to leave Ajax, it would be nice if we signed for the same team so that we could keep on playing together ".Words that have given new suggestions, above all have reassured the rumors that told of this double blinking of the Bianconeri. Juve will be able to indulge their dream?



Both De Ligt and De Jong are linked, a part from Juventus, with the same top clubs around Europe: Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona, but even Milan are keeping the eyes on them.



Emanuele Giulianelli