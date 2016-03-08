Juventus, doubt surrounding future of Emre Can after no offers arrive
08 January at 17:20Juventus midfielder Emre Can seems destined to leave the Turin based club this month, but so far, no clubs have made a concrete offer for the player, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how multiple clubs are interested in the 25-year-old German midfielder, who is contracted to Juventus until 2022, with Premier League side Manchester United the most interested. The problem for the Bianconeri, then, is that no-one has yet made a concrete offer for the former Liverpool midfielder.
Can has struggled to earn playing time under coach Maurizio Sarri in Turin so far this season, only making eight appearances in the league, with two of them being starts. He was left out of the club’s Champions League registered player list, upsetting him and suggesting that he would be leaving the club this month. If no offers do arrive, Can will be forced to wait until the summer for a move away.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments