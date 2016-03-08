Juventus, doubts that Higuain will be able to play against Roma

Bad news for Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri, as Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain didn’t train with the rest of the squad today, according to an official announcement made by the Turin based club.The report details how the 32-year-old Argentinian striker trained separately due to a problem with his left thigh. There are now fears that he won’t be able to play against Roma on Sunday night, an important game for the Bianconeri. Higuain has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 23 games so far this season.Apollo Heyes