Juventus: Douglas Costa and Khedira fit for AC Milan
03 April at 15:40
Douglas Costa and Khedira are ready to face AC Milan, Tuttosport reports. The Turin-based paper reports that both players will be available to play against the Rossoneri this week-end. Douglas Costa is out since the 2nd of February to two different muscle injuries at his thigh and calf, while Sami Khedira underwent a heart surgery on the 20th of February and returned to training with the rest of the team last week. While there are good news for the Old Lady, the Diavoli will have to do without Gigio Donnarumma and Lucas Paquetà (READ MORE).
