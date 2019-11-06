Juventus, Douglas Costa: 'In a cold Russian night...'
07 November at 00:00Juventus forward Douglas Costa celebrated the Bianconeri’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow with a post on his Instagram account tonight.
The 29-year-old Brazilian, who secured the three points for the Turin based club with a late winner, scored his first goal of the season. He has missed nine games so far this season due to a muscle injury, but tonight’s performance has shown that the injury hasn’t impacted his decisiveness in front of goal.
Douglas Costa posted a photo of himself and Paulo Dybala hugging alongside the caption: “In a cold Russian night, I thought that the best thing would have been to cheer all together in a big hug thanks to a goal.”
