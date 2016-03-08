Juventus: Douglas Costa, Pjanic and Dybala can leave, Chiesa the first reinforcement
25 April at 14:00No crazy spending after last summer, that of Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, is a team that does not need big changes: those will arrive when Cristiano Ronaldo goes to close his career in the US or China or when Giorgio Chiellini says enough, thus in one or two seasons.
In the meantime, the next market session will bring few top-level grafts to try and make the leap in quality in the Champions League. And given that Juventus is not a club used to spending hundreds of millions per year like City or PSG, the purchases will partly be financed by some sales.
While waiting to resolve the Higuain case, who will likely be sold after returning from a disappointing spell at Chelsea, there are some players who have a lot of market and that Juventus could sacrifice if the right conditions were created.
The first on the list is Douglas Costa, who is experiencing an unfortunate season, with many injuries and controversy surrounding him. He arrived two summers ago from Bayern for a total of 48 million euros and could leave for a sum exceeding 50 million.
Another hot name is Miralem Pjanic. A year ago he was chased by half of the Premier League and there are the conditions for it to happen again, with La Liga sides also interested, especially Real Madrid. His sale could bring 70 million to the Bianconeri coffers and would take off 6.5 million euros net from the salary books.
Dybala is also a player who could leave the Allianz Stadium. The exchange with Icardi remains complex and unlikely but the Argentine, despite the partial devaluation in the last 12 months, could move to the La Liga, which he prefers compared to the Premier League.
Meanwhile, in regards to the reinforcements. Fiorentina's Chiesa is the first name on the list and also the player on which the most significant progress has been made in recent times. The club plans to cover Chiesa's purchase with the sale of Douglas Costa.
Juventus are also very attentive on the Zaniolo front, while on the Joao Felix front there is a lot of competition from other top clubs, with the price possibly exceeding 100 million.
The moves for the defence will depend on the adaptability of Emre Can as a defender but profiles like Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane and Stefan Savic are followed, as well as Benfica's Ruben Dias, who has a 60 million release clause in his contract.
In the midfield a lot will depend on Pjanic's future but in addition to Ramsey, at least one other player will arrive, with the Pogba dream seeming extremely difficult to achieve at the moment.
